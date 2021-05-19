You Ask We Answer: What is happening to the Village Hearth store?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another edition of "You Ask, We Answer" and overnight, 15 of you asked, "what's going into the old Village Hearth store off of Melby Street in Eau Claire?"

The answer is a new gym.

Pinehurst Fitness is moving from its current location in Pinehurst Shopping Center to the former Village Hearth bakery outlet on Anderson Road.

Gym owner Ryan Boos said the new location will be triple the size of their current facility.

Plus, they'll have a new name, "5th Row Lifting Company."

It will include a training area with weights and cardio machines, a kids play area and showers.

With 75 clients and just one trainer, Boos told News 18 they've outgrown the space and are looking forward to change.

"Super excited. I've been wanting to do this for a long time. It's been something I've had my eyes on for the whole time I've been here. I've never envisioned just staying in this little spot here, so it's been a long time coming. I'm very excited," Boos said.

The soft opening will be June 1, and the grand opening will be in the fall.

News 18 reached out to Pan-O-Gold baking company, the parent company of Village Hearth to ask why it closed its location in Eau Claire, but we have not heard back yet.