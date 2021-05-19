WIAA state track and field meet remains in La Crosse, but with changes

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The state's top track and field athletes will once again compete for titles in La Crosse, but there will be changes to the championship's schedule in 2021.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday each division will have its own day at Veterans Memorial Stadium: Division 3 on Thursday, June 24, Division 2 on Friday, June 25, and Division 1 on Saturday, June 26.

The accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

The state track and field championships have been held on the campus of UW-La Crosse since 1990.