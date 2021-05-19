Wednesday was Eau Claire’s rainiest in 40 days and more is on the way

The forecast is full of chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While just some light rain fell today, scattered thunderstorms are likely through the end of the week. In fact, a few of those could be come strong and borderline severe with a slight chance for storms to produce hail and straight line wind gusts.

Temperatures are finally warmer and we really started to feel the humidity this afternoon when dew points climbed into the 60s.

Rain today added just a few hundredths to tenths of an inch and brought totals since last night up to about one quarter inch. For Eau Claire, the official rain total of just 0.16" as of mid afternoon was plenty to make today the rainiest day since April 9, a full 40 days ago. Even then, the automated weather station at the airport just measured over 1/3".

The clouds and sprinkles kept today's temps in check, but highs in the 80s and possibly near 90 are possible through the weekend. That comes with continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Don't expect all day rain, but there will be waves of showers and storms starting tonight and lasting on and off through the weekend into next week.

The first wave outside of these light sprinkles this evening arrives late tonight through mid-morning tomorrow. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through about noon.

In the afternoon, storms will be a bit more widely scattered or even isolated, but any storms that form in tomorrow's humidity could pose that low-end severe risk.

More showers and storms move up in another wave tomorrow night and we'll see on and off chances continue through Friday night.

While more chances return on Sunday, most of Saturday looks to be dry. However, a few showers and storms may pop up late in the day as Saturday is when I'm expecting that chance for Eau Claire to be near 90 degrees.

A cold front brings temps back to the upper 70s/low 80s Sunday through the middle of next week, but unsettled weather with more scattered shower and storm chances continue.