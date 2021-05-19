Wausau proclaims ‘Community for All’ in response to New York Times article

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau community leaders are coming together Tuesday afternoon to proclaim the city as a "Community for All."

This comes days after the Marathon County Executive Committee failed to pass a similar resolution after almost a year of discussion.

On May 18, the New York Times published an article on the failure to pass the measure.

In the written proclamation, Mayor Rosenberg writes the "anti-inclusive rhetoric and opposition to diversity" expressed in the article "does not reflect the City of Wausau's opinions, values or commitment to diversity and inclusion."

The proclamation is intended to promote an environment that "accepts, celebrates and appreciates diversity," while condemning hate-based activity.

"I'm going to be brief because this proclamation is not about me it's about our community, our collective values and our future," Mayor Rosenberg said at a press conference on Tuesday.

A school board member took to the podium to express her frustration with the New York Times piece.

"The article does not reflect my community, our community, that the gross display of rugged individualism and indifference to our fellow neighbor, it's not welcome here," Marathon County Board Supervisor Ka Lo said.

Another city leader expressed the importance of having such a proclamation.

"Many have asked, why do we need this resolution? Many of our neighbors who are struggling, who face discrimination and hate crimes need some sort of validation. Our community needed a statement from our leaders reaffirming their commitment to the well-being of all citizens," Marathon County Board Supervisor and Executive Director of the Hmong American Center Yee Leng Xiong said.

Lo said it is important to see one another's differences and celebrate them.

"When you see me, I want you to see me. I want you to acknowledge in your heart that we are ethnically different and because of the differences of ethnicities we both have our unique history and struggles and that should bring us together. We should strive to acknowledge that in each other," Lo said.

The leaders said the resolution is a step in the right direction.