WarnerMedia to offer $10 ad-supported tier of HBO Max

WarnerMedia is rolling out a $10-a-month ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service starting in June. AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media company in a $43 billion deal. However the deal isn’t expected to close until mid-2022 and WarnerMedia is still going ahead with plans for HBO Max. AT&T said earlier this month that there are 44.2 million subscribers to HBO Max and the traditional HBO channel combined in the U.S.