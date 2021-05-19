VP Harris meets with Guatemalan justice leaders before visit

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has met with a group of leading voices on Guatemala’s troubled justice system, sending yet another signal to Central American leaders that the U.S. government is interested in addressing the region’s corruption. The White House meeting Wednesday with two former Guatemalan chief prosecutors and two top judges came less than three weeks before Harris is scheduled to make her first trip abroad as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7 and 8. Harris made clear she believes the four Guatemalan women have been on the right side of the fight to uphold the rule of law in Guatemala.