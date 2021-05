LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1, tying the opening-round playoff series at a game apiece. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in front of a crowd of 8,683. Matt Dumba scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.