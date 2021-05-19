Story walks hit Owen and Carson Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you've been to Carson or Owen Park lately you may have seen signs placed around the trails and playground, not for warnings or mile markers, but for books.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's Youth Services Department installed two new story walks in Eau Claire.

The new permanent story walks can be found at Owen Park around the walking path and Carson Park's playground.

Each park tells the story of one book that spans over 17 sign mounds which contain a page and a prompt to encourage reading and physical activity.

"Here in Carson Park, we have a book that you can sing, it's 'If You're Happy and You Know It.' One of the pages says if your happy and you know it stomp your feet. So we're asking 'can you stomp your feet? How loudly can you stomp your feet? How quietly can you stomp your feet?' So we really want to encourage families to participate in something called dialogic reading. That's looking at the story then interacting in that story with your children," said Kelly Witt, youth-services manager for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The new display cases allow easy removal, so that staff can regularly update the stories, though the time frame for removing the current books has not been decided yet.