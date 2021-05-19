State police troopers search Rochester mayor’s home

State police have searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren as part of a criminal investigation. State Police Maj. Barry Chase had no additional details about the presence of law enforcement at the Woodman Park residence on Wednesday. A representative for the county district attorney said it was not connected to Warren’s indictment last year on campaign finance charges. The Democrat Warren is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a critical party primary coming up just next month. Her spokesperson said she also has no information about the police presence at her home.