SpringFest returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - SpringFest is set to return this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

SpringFest will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls on Friday and Saturday.

Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2020 SpringFest are able to use those tickets this year.

Friday's headline act is Boogie and the Yoyoz, and Saturday's is Chris Kroeze. Masks are kindly recommended, but not required.

Jim Ignarski, a sponsor of the event, said he hopes this will get people back out into the world after a difficult year.

"After a year, or year-and-a-half of everyone being shut up in their home, and not able to do group activities, this will be the first major activity for most people in the Chippewa Valley," Ignarski said. "We think it is going to provide a lot of relief for individuals that have gone a long while without something to do."

According to Ignarski, at least 1,000 tickets have already been presold. To find out how to purchase Spring Fest tickets, click/tap here.