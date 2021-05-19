Seven Kenyan soldiers killed in jihadi ambush in Lamu county

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says that seven soldiers have been killed and one is missing in Lamu county after a bomb and ambush by Islamic extremist al-Shabab rebels from neighboring Somalia. The attack happened just days before President Uhuru Kenyatta is to launch a multi-million dollar port in Lamu county. The police officer, speaking insisted on anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, as Kenya’s military does not like to make public reports of significant losses. Earlier this week the military had said that the soldiers were on routine duty in the Baure area of Lamu county were attacked Tuesday morning after their vehicle ran over an explosive device.