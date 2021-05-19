Senator Baldwin talks resilient infrastructure, jobs plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The American Jobs Plan, part of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, is on the minds of legislators including Wisconsin's Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Baldwin spoke with News 18 Wednesday saying she is optimistic that at least significant pieces of the American Jobs Plan will pass Congress. The plan is slated to cost $2 trillion over eight years to invest in infrastructure.



Baldwin said one key investment in the plan is for new infrastructure to be resilient in the face of a changing climate. With extreme weather events happening more often and causing billions of dollars in damages, Baldwin said it's key to rebuild roads and bridges that won't need to be rebuilt again after being hit by severe weather.

"We typically discourage improvement of the infrastructure and say 'just restore it to the way it was before the storm.' Well that doesn't foresee how things are changing around us and it is a penny wise and pound foolish decision to make," Baldwin said.

As for that $2 trillion price tag of the American Jobs Plan, Baldwin said it is indicative of how the government has not invested enough in infrastructure over the years.