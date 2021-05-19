Sculpture tour begins season with 34 new pieces

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are 34 new sculptures ready for viewing throughout Eau Claire as the 2021 Sculpture Tour season begins.

Beginning Wednesday, you can walk around Water Street, Barstow, Mayo Health and Phoenix Park to view the new series of sculptures free of charge.

Once all the sculptures are in place and photographed, brochures will be made available and voting for your favorite will be open online. Executive Director Julie Pangallo said it's important for art to be public so it can be enjoyed by anyone, at any time.

"It's free, you don't need a mask to do it, you don't need to worry. You can social distance, it's a perfect thing for tourists and guests coming into town," Pangallo said. "We think it adds a lot to the community."

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is a nonprofit organization. Pangallo said it costs about $160,000 to put on every year, which is paid for by sponsors.