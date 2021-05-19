Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby. Buckinghan Palace said Wednesday that the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the fall. It said “both families are delighted with the news.” Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child in February — a son named August. The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another due in the summer, when Prince Harry and Meghan have their second child.