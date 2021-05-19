Police: Businesses can still ask you to wear a mask on their property

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Although there's no longer a state, county, or city-wide mask mandate, businesses can still ask you to wear a mask on their property.

Over the last few months, the Altoona Police Department has responded to multiple disturbances or threats relating to mask-wearing.

Here's how they usually start: A customer in a business refuses to wear a mask. The employees ask them to leave. The customer refuses to leave and often begins making threats of violence towards the employees or business.

That's when the police get called in, because at that point, police say you are trespassing.

Officer Timothy Peterson said just as a business can require a shirt and shoes, or no service, they can also require a mask on their premises even without an ordinance or mandate.

"At the same time, we're all in this together," Peterson said. "There's a lot of different opinions on the mask mandate. We just ask everybody be respectful of everybody else."

Altoona police also said just as businesses can choose their policies, you can choose where you shop. Either way, they ask everyone to work together to have a fun and safe summer.

In the city of Eau Claire, trespassing comes with a fine of $100 to $500. In Altoona, you can also receive a fine or jail time.