Palmer sets strikeout record, Stout shuts out Oshkosh in WIAC tourney opener

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - James Palmer struck out eight batters to set a school record and Jace Baumann finished the shutout Wednesday as UW-Stout baseball beat UW-Oshkosh 2-0 in the first round of the WIAC tournament.

The Blue Devils will play top-seeded UW-Stevens Point on Friday afternoon in Whitewater.

Palmer worked his way out of jams all afternoon, but did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings. He now has 76 strikeouts for the season, one better than Ron Yessa's record mark in 1997.

"Fastball and slider were working good today," Palmer said. "I was able to throw my offspeed for strikes. I think that's what helped me get out of all of those jams."

Dan Deis' sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave UW-Stout a 1-0 lead. The Blue Devils scored again in the seventh inning on a Drew Reis single to center field.