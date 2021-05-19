NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors

DENVER (AP) — The NHL has cleared the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights after virus testing errors. The league says multiple COVID-19 tests came back positive for each team from the same lab. Further testing turned up negative results. All players who were isolated and retested were cleared to play. That cleared the way for Game 2 between the Blues and the Colorado Avalanche. Vegas plays Game 3 at Minnesota on Thursday night. That series is tied 1-1.