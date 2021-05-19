Voters back bid to ban race discrimination in constitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are backing a proposal to amend the state constitution to outlaw discrimination based on race and ethnicity. The question was added to Tuesday’s primary ballot amid worries over whether federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will roll back civil rights protections. Meanwhile, two separate questions seek to limit a governor’s emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers. Republican lawmakers across the country are reeling in emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.