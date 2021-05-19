Mask requirement remains in Eau Claire schools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students and staff will continue to need a mask in the Eau Claire Area School District, despite the city council and county board removing ordinances in place.

Last week, the CDC announced full-vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance but the CDC still recommended masks in schools. Also, the vaccine is currently only available for people 12 and older.

This decision to continue our mask requirement will allow us to maintain a safe, consistent, and predictable learning environment for our students with only eight in-person days left. When we decide to re-evaluate or alter our protocols after the official school year is complete and before summer school begins on June 14, we will communicate it to our students, staff, and families well in advance," said Superintendent Michael Johnson in a letter to parents.

