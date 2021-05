CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -A former area man charged in Chippewa County with sexually assaulting two young girls will spend eight months in jail.



That's the sentence Judge Steven Gibbs handed down Tuesday for Richard A. Williams.

He was accused of assaulting the girls several years ago, when one was eight years old, and the other was five.

Williams will be on probation for three years, and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.