Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy ships and helicopters are searching in extreme weather and rough seas for 78 people still missing from a barge that sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. A navy commander said 183 people were rescued within 24 hours by the three ships and helicopters engaged in the operation. A survivor told a New Delhi news channel that he jumped into the sea with his life jacket and was later picked up by the navy. The barge was working for India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling. Meanwhile, authorities in Nepal have asked mountaineers to descend from high altitudes because the storm system may cause severe weather.