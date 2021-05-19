Skip to Content

Founder of Helping Hands for Our Children appears in court

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A big court victory Wednesday for the founder of an Eau Claire charity who was accused of stealing money from the charity.

Shauna Hanson founded "Helping Hands for Our Children". Investigators say she deposited about $63,000 in donations into her personal account.

Police say Hanson has a history of being charged or convicted of theft and fraud.

But after testimony from police at a hearing Wednesday Judge Emily Long found that testimony was not sufficient to support a felony charge. She did find there was enough evidence for a misdemeanor, and prosecutors indicated they would file an amended criminal complaint.

Another hearing is set for July 16.

