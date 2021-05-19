Former Tennessee officer indicted in death of missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Tennessee police officer has been indicted on charges that he kidnapped a man while on duty, fatally shot him in his patrol car, and disposed of the body. Shelby County prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted 29-year-old Patric Ferguson on charges including first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Ferguson is charged with killing 30-year-old Robert Lee Howard Jr. in January. Ferguson was fired after his arrest. He had started work for the Memphis Police Department in 2018. A lawyer listed in court records when Ferguson was arrested did not immediately return a call seeking comment.