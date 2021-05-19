Former girl group members unite on BET to form supergroup

NEW YORK (AP) — BET is forming the next big R&B girl group with the help of members from platinum-selling ensembles like 702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque and Cherish. The reality series “BET Presents The Encore” will premiere June 9 and includes eight former members from groups who had success in the 90s and 2000s as well as Grammy-nominated performer Nivea. The participants include Pamela Long of Total, Irish and LeMisha Grinstead of 702, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque, Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane, Felisha and Fallon King of Cherish, and Kiely Williams of 3LW and Disney’s The Cheetah Girls.