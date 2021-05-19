Fog, drizzle turns to isolated thunderstorms Wednesday

Our active forecast stays busy Wednesday but with a more humid twist. We got a little rain overnight, but there is plenty more on the way.

Wednesday will be cloudy and gray with patchy fog and drizzle early on. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s again with winds from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

It will be muggy, too. Dew points have made their way into the low 60s. Typically we can start to feel it the stickiness around that threshold and we'll be on that line all day. In fact, we'll feel that the rest of the week and into the weekend as dew points climb into the upper 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start up in the early afternoon. not everyone will get to see some boomers and they won't be long lived storms. We'll see more scattered activity overnight and into Thursday.

On and off showers stick around for Thursday, too. There is a level 1, marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon. Large hail and strong straight line winds are the main concerns.

Our upper level wind pattern is persistently pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which is helping us get some much needed rain. Our storms chances return every day this week.

Rainfall totals will be form 0.25'' to 0.75'' through Thursday night. We're over 2 inches behind on rainfall for the month of May, which we'll keep chipping at into the weekend.