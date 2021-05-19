Skip to Content

Family of Georgia woman killed by deputies demands answers

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant is questioning the way officers carried out the operation. Authorities say 37-year-old Latoya James was fatally shot May 4 after gunfire erupted soon after Camden County deputies forced entry into a home with a drug-related search warrant. A man inside the home, Varshawn Lamont Brown, was also shot and hospitalized. An attorney for James’ family, Reginald Greene, told a news conference Wednesday that body camera video shows deputies who breached the door of the home at 4:51 a.m. gave the occupants no time to respond after announcing themselves as law enforcement. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. 

Associated Press

