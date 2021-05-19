Family angry at UK govt review of report on unsolved slaying

LONDON (AP) — The family of a private investigator murdered in London more than 30 years ago has accused the British government of interfering with publication of a report into the killing. Daniel Morgan was killed with an ax in a pub’s parking lot in south London in 1987, in an unsolved crime blighted by police corruption. Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no one has ever been convicted, and police have acknowledged that corruption hampered the original murder investigation. A report by an independent panel was due to be published next week. But Home Secretary Priti Patel said it needed to be reviewed because of national security concerns. Morgan’s family called the decision a “kick in the teeth.”