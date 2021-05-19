Ex-Pilot president wants Black judge replaced for 2nd trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The white former president of Pilot Co. wants a Black federal judge to recuse himself from a overseeing the retrial of a fraud case against him. Mark Hazelwood claims the judge appeared biased against him after hearing a recording of him making racist remarks at the first trial. Hazelwood was convicted in February 2018 of conspiring to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars and witness tampering. A federal appeals court vacated his conviction last year and ordered a new trial. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Hazelwood’s attorneys filed a motion last week asking the judge to step down.