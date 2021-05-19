‘Eau What a Night: Party in the Park’ returns to Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a sight not seen in Eau Claire for over a year, a giant party in Phoenix Park.

The event 'Eau What a Night: Party in the Park' was hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but this year the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce and its partners were ready to celebrate again.

Normally, the event is held inside the Pablo Center, but this year they gathered outdoors to keep people safe.

Masks were not required for those who are fully vaccinated.

"For us, tonight, it's all about coming down, and again, really for the first time in 14 months, engaging with this big of a crowd," said David Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

Minor estimated that nearly 500 people attended the event. Guests were treated to live musical performances and hors d'ouevres. Minor said he was happy to see others enjoying the event and return to a sense of normalcy after a difficult year.