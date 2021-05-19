Diocese of La Crosse lifts mask, social distancing guidelines for vaccinated parishioners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WQOW) - Catholics in our area will be able to attend mass without a mask and sit closer to their fellow parishioners under new guidelines released by the Diocese of La Crosse on Wednesday.

According to the diocese, facemasks will continue to be encouraged for people who have not been vaccinated.

Social distancing requirements are going to be up to each individual parish on a weekly basis.

"Barriers between pews should only be removed gradually to accommodate social distancing recommendations: for example, part of the church may need to be without barriers to accommodate the number of people, yet barriers should remain in other areas for those for whom distancing remains an important safety measure," the Diocese of La Crosse said in a letter.

Other changes announced include holy water fonts can be used again and Eucharistic ministers can help distribute communion.

Some things are staying the same. The sign of peace will still be omitted from the mass and only bread will be given during communion.

Hand sanitizer will still be available.

The Diocese of La Crosse includes all Catholic parishes in Eau Claire and as far north as Cornell.