Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M’s

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Turnbull, who led the big leagues in losses when he went 3-17 two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But his fastball and biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of mound gems in 2021. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Turnbull’s no-no was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.