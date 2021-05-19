Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst’s innocence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for Robert Durst says the wealthy New York real estate heir’s sloppy efforts to hide the body of a Texas man he accidentally killed helps prove he didn’t murder his wife or kill his best friend. Attorney Dick DeGuerin told jurors Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Durst’s amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence. That was in sharp contrast to the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman’s body was found in LA in 2000 or the absence of clues when his wife vanished from New York in 1982.