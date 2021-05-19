Citizen who fired shot at chase suspect is fined

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man who fired a gun at an SUV being chased by police was ordered to pay a fine Wednesday.



In August 2018 police were chasing Girard Jones after he was accused of severely beating a woman. At one point the chase wound through the parking lot of the Lake Hallie Walmart store.

Police say Aaron Nazer was in the parking lot and grabbed his gun and fired a shot at Jones' SUV.

Police said Nazer's actions made the chase even more dangerous, because they believed the shots were coming from Jones' vehicle.



Wednesday Nazer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, and a felony charge was dropped. Judge James Isaacson ordered him to pay fines and costs totaling $1083.