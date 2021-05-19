Chippewa County health director concerned about maskless unvaccinated people

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials in Chippewa County are expressing some concerns about mask requirements being dropped across the country.

As you know, the CDC announced that in most settings, those who have been fully vaccinated can now ditch their masks.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said, although she's happy that vaccinated folks can get back to some sense of normalcy while still staying safe, she's also concerned that those who are not vaccinated will also choose to go unmasked and could continue to infect those who cannot get the shot like young children.

"It's very difficult to know who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated," Weideman said. "It does require a lot of trust among community members and business owners that people will follow the guidance and do the right thing to keep themselves and their communities safe."

Weideman said in recent weeks Chippewa County has seen a trend of people under 18 catching COVID-19. So, she recommends all children over the age of 2 to continue to wear a mask.

Over 5% of the county's 12 to 15-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose.

