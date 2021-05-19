Skip to Content

Child sexual assault suspect is sought

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man faces charges of repeatedly raping a child.

Wyatt Holcomb,19 is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl numerous times.

She told investigators the assaults started when she was nine years old and continued up until she was 13.
She said during one of the assaults, he said if she told anyone "it will be worse next time".
During another attack, she said he grabbed her by the throat and squeezed.

Investigators are now trying to locate Holcomb.

