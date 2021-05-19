Child sexual assault charges filed against Sheldon man

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after two young girls accuse him of rape.



Glen Kirckof, of Sheldon is charged in Chippewa County with five felonies including four counts of sexual assault of a child.



According to the criminal complaint two victims told police Kirckoff raped them, with one saying it started when she was nine years old.



Wednesday in court Kirckof posted a $5,000 cash bond.

He is due back in court in June for a review hearing.