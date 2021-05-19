Skip to Content

Child sexual assault charges filed against Sheldon man

New
10:46 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Kirckof

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after two young girls accuse him of rape.

Glen Kirckof, of Sheldon is charged in Chippewa County with five felonies including four counts of sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint two victims told police Kirckoff raped them, with one saying it started when she was nine years old.

Wednesday in court Kirckof posted a $5,000 cash bond.
He is due back in court in June for a review hearing.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content