Did you know that Wisconsin starting crafting artisanal cheese before it was even a state? It's rooted in our state's history and we are celebrating it in the month of May!

May is American Cheese Month and to celebrate here are some especially cheesy recipes with Chef Joe Flamm from Bravo Network's Top Chef.

Enjoy the Baked Asparagus au Gratin recipe with a full, buttery white wine and the Chef Salad Cheeseboard with a glass of bubbly.