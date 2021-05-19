Amazon announces new Alabama warehouse after union defeat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amazon has announced plans for a new warehouse that will bring more than 500 jobs to north Alabama. The announcement comes just weeks after workers at another company facility in the state soundly defeated a push for unionization. The company says the order fulfillment center will be built near a new Mazda Toyota vehicle factory that’s being constructed west of Huntsville in Limestone County. Amazon already has warehouses near Mobile and in suburban Birmingham. Employees at the Bessemer facility last month voted decisively against forming a union. That cut off a drive that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company.