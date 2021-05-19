7 Chi-Hi seniors sign letters of intent

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Signing day season continues in the Chippewa Valley.

Seven Chippewa Falls High School seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday morning.

Jacob Walczak (UW-Stout basketball), Cooper Porzondek (UW-Eau Claire swim), Emma Schneider (UW-La Crosse swim), Jack Meyer (UW-Stout football), Abigail Martin (Trine University hockey), Gabriella Ausman (St. Mary's University hockey) and Sideny Polzin (St. Mary's University hockey) made the college commitments official in the school auditorium.

