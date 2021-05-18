Working to improve middle school student grades during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Safer-At-Home orders forced schools across the state to close their doors and turn to virtual learning, greatly impacting students' grades, some more than others.

On Monday night, the Eau Claire School Board shared middle school quarter grades over the last three years, including ones during the pandemic.

After analyzing grades across Eau Claire's three middle schools, officials found that 70% of the D's and F's were coming from virtual courses.

South Middle School's principal Trevor Kohlhepp said struggles with navigating an online learning system, changing schedules, and staying on task hindered these students.

Special Education students and kids with English as a second language also struggled with online learning.

In order to help these demographics, the middle schools were able to get some of these students back in school four days a week before the officials April 26 reopening.

"Each school I think hired a long-term substitute that really kind of helped us monitor some of our really struggling Cohort C students in a safe environment. So they didn't necessarily move around the school, but at the beginning of the year, we created a Cohort C schedule so teachers knew when the students were online to help them stay a little more organized and on task," Kohlhepp said.

Officials also noted that nearly 75% of students getting A's in the third quarter were not economically disadvantaged, versus 26% of economically disadvantaged students getting "A's".

Administrators continue to work with families to eliminate barriers such as transportation or language to accommodate students' needs.

Staff also found some "hidden gems," like their ability to collaborate and adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.

If you'd like to look at that data, click/tap here for the presentation shown at the May 17 meeting. You can also click/tap here for the agenda.