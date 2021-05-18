Showery night ahead of rising humidity

Tuesday started warm and sunny across western Wisconsin, but clouds moved in during the afternoon hours. Showers continue to move in from the south, with scattered showers likely overnight.

While these showers won't give us a soaking, we should be able to pick up some measurable rainfall tonight and over the course of the next several days. Many of the showers and storms this week will be scattered in nature, therefore totals are difficult to nail down in advance.

There should be plenty of dry hours on Wednesday, before showers and thunderstorms begin to re-develop in the afternoon and evening hours. With a mostly cloudy sky, highs Wednesday will likely top out somewhere in the mid to upper 70s.

Dew points will continue to rise into the day tomorrow, and it will feel increasingly sticky.

Periodic chances for showers or thunderstorms remain with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend. During that time, it will feel very summer-like, with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

The most uncomfortable part of the week will likely be the first part of the weekend, when temperatures in the mid 80s will be coupled with humidity. For at least the next week, summer is back!