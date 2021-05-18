Scattered rain Tuesday before muggy weather Wednesday and on

An active pattern sets up for the rest of this week and it starts with scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Then, we really turn up the humidity for a full dose of summer weather.

Tuesday will be sunny to start with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. By mid afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered rain showers will be moving up from the south. We'll see chances for rain increase after 3 pm. On and off scattered showers will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 0.25'' or so in the next 36 hours. We'll see spotty rainfall through the weekend with isolated thunderstorms, but any little bit will help our dry conditions.

We'll catch a break in the action early Wednesday, but another round of rain and thunder will be likely late Wednesday too. In fact, a stream of moisture will carry chances for rain and thunder everyday this week.

Dew points will begin to rise into the 60s as this stream of moisture moves in. The humidity really ramps up starting Thursday and into the weekend. Dew points will get into the mid 60s by week's end. Muggy.