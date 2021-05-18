Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Across much of Asia, taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted as the coronavirus comes surging back in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. Taiwan, considered a major success in the battle against the virus, has registered more than 1,000 domestic cases since last week and placed over 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation. Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time. The resurgence hasn’t come close to the carnage wrought in India and parts of Europe but is a keen reminder of the virus’s resilience and disruptions to societies and economies.