Officer survives bullet in windshield as chase hits 100 mph

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man in a car fleeing police in South Carolina fired shots at officers during the late night chase with one bullet lodging in the windshield of a cruiser just above the steering wheel. Authorities say no one was hurt in the chase late Monday night, but the gunman escaped after his driver crashed and was arrested. Chester County schools delayed the start of Tuesday classes by two hours as police searched for suspect Tyler Terry nearby. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says the chase went on for nearly 30 miles and reached speeds over 100 mph on many two-lane rural roads.