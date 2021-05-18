North Macedonia orders expulsion of Russian diplomat

North Macedonia orders expulsion of Russian diplomatNew
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia says it’s expelling a Russian diplomat from the country, but didn’t give any explanation for its decision. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry last Friday to inform him of the decision for one of the senior diplomats in his embassy. The ministry said that diplomat, whose rank and identity hasn’t been made public, was given seven days to leave the country.