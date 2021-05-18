Model Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl at 50

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a a baby girl. The 50-year-old supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram. Campbell posted a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.” Campbell’s spokesperson declined to provide more information. In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother, and said “with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”