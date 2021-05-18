Millennial Money: Should you become your own boss?
If you’ve been thinking about taking the leap and working for yourself, there may be no better time to do it. Business applications were the highest on record in 2020, up 24% from the previous year. You may be considering joining that trend if you don’t want to return to an office or were laid off during the pandemic. Deciding if self-employment is right for you depends on your personality and your financial situation, entrepreneurs say. You can consult government websites and mentorship associations to learn more about working for yourself.