EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dylan O'Connell and Connor Lysy threw a combined 123 pitches and allowed zero hits Tuesday to lift Eau Claire Memorial to a 3-0 win over Eau Claire North.

O'Connell worked into the sixth inning, recording the first two outs. Lysy finished the job from there, throwing 12 pitches to record the final four outs.

The two teams play again Thursday at Carson Park.