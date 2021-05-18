Know before you go: water safety

(WQOW) - As summer weather approaches, the itch to cool off is not far behind.

But before you drop the boat, the kayak, or the tube off at the landing and make that first splash, there are some things you should know about water safety.

According to Altoona Fire and Water Rescue, calm water is not always an indication that currents will remain that way all the way to your destination if you're taking a trip along the river.

The best way to avoid unwanted water distress is to evaluate your course: find out what the current is like, identify the depth of the water, and always plan an exit.

"The higher the water and the faster it's moving, the less likely that you should go into the water, and be very prepared for the worst. Flow with the current, and don't exhaust yourself. Try to make your way to shore or an island," said Fire Chief Mark Renderman.

Issues that pose the biggest threat to water safety are debris: unseen trees, rocks and holes can put those in distress into hard to reach areas.

Renderman said to avoid dams at all possible times. Their tremendous force can capsize boats and pull swimmers under their current.

Regardless of the location, Renderman said to always have a life preserver or life vest and rope on hand for your safety and others.