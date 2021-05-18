India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast. The navy said it had rescued 177 people of the total 400 on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Three frontline warships and patrol aircraft and helicopters were scouring the sea. Cyclone Tauktae was the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades. It had winds of up to 130 miles per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday. Sixteen people have been killed. The cyclone has weakened but heavy rain is forecast in the coming days.